The New York Yankees are entering the 2026 season with a World Series title on their mind. However, they must first put the finishing touches on their roster before Opening Day.

Right-handed pitcher Cade Winquest has made the Yankees' Opening Day roster, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. He was selected by the franchise with the No. 11 overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft.

If Winquest had not made the roster, he would've been offered back to his original team in the St. Louis Cardinals. However, the Yankees have come away impressed with the pitcher. He marked the first player New York has taken in a Rule 5 Draft since 2011, via Mike Axisa of CBS Sports.

The righty's numbers during spring training haven't been the prettiest. He holds a 6.48 ERA and a 7/3 K/BB ratio over his eight appearances. However, New York sees the potential. At the very least, Winquest's minor league numbers point to much more success.

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Winquest split the 2025 season between Single and Double-A, appearing in 25 games. He held a 3.99 ERA and a 110/39 K/BB ratio. Furthermore, Winquest looked much more settled in in Double-A, pitching to a 3.19 ERA and a 42/12 K/BB ratio over eight starts.

Still, going from Double-A to the major leagues is a massive leap. And, by Rule 5 rule, Winquest must remain on New York's roster the entire season or be offered back to St. Louis. While it's a low-risk gamble based on salary, Winquest is poised to have a crucial role in the bullpen entering the season.

Manager Aaron Boone will likely use him in low-pressure moments at least to begin the season. But sooner rather than later, Winquest must prove he belongs at the major league level. The Yankees believe he does.