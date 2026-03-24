The New York Yankees have 27 World Series titles and 41 appearances in the Fall Classic, both of which are far and away the most in MLB. Their quest for 48 is just around the corner, as Opening Day is on March 26. The Yankees will actually play in the lone regular season game taking place before Opening Day, which is just one unique game during an MLB regular season schedule that will look much different than ever before. This illustrates just how confusing broadcasting schedules can be, so below is a 2026 viewing guide for the Yankees.

After all, they are the most popular team in baseball, and the Bronx Bombers are still must-watch TV because of their entertaining brand of baseball. Last year, their 274 home runs were far and away the most in the sport. The team is, of course, led by an undisputed top-two player in MLB: Aaron Judge.

Judge has seven All-Star nods and three AL MVP trophies to his name. Considering he won the batting title despite being the scariest power hitter in baseball last season, he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. The team has plenty of power elsewhere on the roster with Cody Bellinger, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Ryan McMahon, and Giancarlo Stanton, too. Furthermore, Max Fried is one of the best pitchers in MLB, and Gerrit Cole's return from injury will happen this year. So, just how can Yankees fans watch the games?

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Regional broadcasts for Yankees games

In-market fans

While the Yankees are a marketable team that always gets a lot of nationally televised games, the majority of their season will still be broadcast on YES, their regional sports network. YES is included in some, but not all, television provider plans. Otherwise, fans will need a direct-to-consumer service called Gotham Sports App.

Blackout rules prevent in-market fans from using MLB.TV to watch regionally televised games. An RSN subscription is well worth it, though, because play-by-play commentator Michael Kay is one of the best in the business.

Out-of-market fans

The Yankees have had a fanbase that stretches well beyond the local market for a long time. Those fans can watch regional games on MLB.TV. Season ticket holders get an automatic MLB.TV login, and T-Mobile customers get it for free through their cellular service. MLB.TV can be connected through fubo, too.

Nationally televised Yankees games

Netflix

MLB Opening Day is on March 26, but there will be one regular season matchup before that. At 8:05 p.m. ET on March 25, the Yankees will take on the San Francisco Giants in the first MLB game ever produced by Netflix. Max Fried and Logan Webb will be on the bump for the historic broadcast. Netflix just recently started to dive into the sports world when the company hosted the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing event. Netflix will also broadcast the Field of Dreams game on Aug. 13.

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ABC/ESPN

ESPN has been covering Sunday Night Baseball since the 1990 season, but that will change in 2026. Instead, the network will broadcast 30 midweek games. The first ESPN game of the year is on April 15, and the Yankees' first ESPN game will be a Memorial Day showdown against the Kansas City Royals on May 25. ABC will retain access to a couple of Sunday games, including a rivalry between New York and the Boston Red Sox on June 27.

Apple TV

Friday Night Baseball will be on Apple TV. Apple TV exclusives will be double headers that kick off the weekend. The Yankees' lone scheduled Apple TV game is on May 15 in a Subway Series showdown against the New York Mets.

Fox/FS1

Fox will broadcast 23 “Baseball Night in America” games. The network covers two 7 p.m. ET games on Saturdays and assigns markets by matchup relevance. May 16 will be another Subway Series rivalry. FS1 will occasionally broadcast an afternoon game on Saturdays before the primetime slot, and FS1 also has a slot on either Mondays, Wednesdays, or Thursdays. The Yankees' first Fox game is on March 28 against the San Francisco Giants. They don't have an FS1 game until June 8 against the Cleveland Guardians.

MLB Network

MLB Network airs a couple of games during the week. That will include an April 22 game for the Yankees against the Red Sox, as well as back-to-back matchups against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 20 and 21.

NBC/Peacock

Sunday Night Baseball is making its way over to NBC, as the Universal network will have MLB coverage for the first time in 25 years. Fans will be getting plenty of New York vs. Boston this year, as the Yankees' first NBC game will be against the Red Sox on June 28. NBC will have 27 prime-time games and 34 afternoon matchups, and Peacock will usually broadcast noon local games on Sundays.