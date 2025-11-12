The baseball winter meetings are almost here, and Cody Bellinger is officially a free agent after opting out of a contract with the New York Yankees.

Now, with the meetings getting closer and the Bellinger free agency period beginning, agent Scott Boras made a bold claim about the all-star outfielder, according to USA Today columnist Bob Nightengale.

“Agent Scott Boras calls Cody Bellinger the only 5-tool OF on the free agent market, citing that he played in the 3 biggest markets in LA, Chicago, and NY,” Nightengale wrote.

With many teams interested in Bellinger, his value is at an all-time high as he searches for his new home. Bellinger had a fantastic season, batting .272 with 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and 89 runs. Additionally, he also had an on-base percentage of .334 and a slugging percentage of .480.

Bellinger is 30 years old as he hits free agency. Of course, many remember his lengthy injury history, which may make teams a little hesitant to sign him. But he managed to stay relatively healthy this season, producing for the Bronx Bombers at the plate and in the field. One thing that separated him from others was his ability to hit for average and power.

After the Yankees acquired Bellinger in a trade, things have gone well in the Bronx. He has been consistent for the Yanks and has helped them get to the playoffs. But with his name now on the open market, another team possibly gets a chance to employ his services. ESPN reporter Alden Gonzalez also added some claims from Boras about Bellinger.

“Scott Boras called Cody Bellinger ‘top gun of the class,' a ‘versatile viper' and a ‘middle-of-the-lineup merlin' who filled the role of ‘Ice Man' in New York because he ‘cooled' any concerns about hitting behind Aaron Judge,” Gonzalez wrote.

Bellinger will have his choices of teams as free agency begins. Time will tell which team he ends up signing with.