There have been some great baseball players who have been able to play in the World Series, and they are probably looking at this Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays series, enjoying every game. Derek Jeter is one former player who had his fair share of World Series appearances, and though it may look enticing, he isn't looking to get back on the mound.

During an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Jeter emphasized that he does not miss playing baseball.

“You dream of playing in the World Series? This is what the fun is about,” Jeter said. “When you're in Little League, you sit down and you’re in the backyard and you’re dreaming that you’re up in a World Series. I was fortunate; I played in a lot of World Series. I played in seven World Series. I just love it. I don't miss playing the game. I don't. There hasn't been a day since I retired where I've missed playing the game.”

Jeter enjoyed a legendary baseball career, winning five of those World Series in 20 seasons playing. Those championships, along with 14 MLB All-Star Games and five Gold Glove Awards, landed him in the Baseball Hall of Fame in the 2020 class.

He may not be playing, but he's still close to the game as a broadcaster on Fox, which he's been doing for the past two years.

So, if anybody is thinking that Jeter could make a surprising return as a player in the sport, Jeter has successfully turned down those rumors. At the same time, if there is a thought that Jeter can't go out and make some plays, you might be mistaken there as well. He could surprise a few people, but it may take him some time to get back in game shape to play.