A second place AL East finish and AL Division Series exit, both at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays, was not what the New York Yankees had in mind for 2025. Yet, that's precisely what happened. After defeating another division rival, the Boston Red Sox, in the AL Wild Card series, the Yankees fell to the Blue Jays in four games. Now, as GM Brian Cashman turns his attention to improving a roster that manager Aaron Boone called the best he's ever had, one move has been made official. Per team beat reporter Bryan Hoch on X, formerly Twitter, longtime Bronx Bomber Jonathan Loaisiga's $5 million option has been declined.

“The Yankees officially declined their $5M option on RHP Jonathan Loaisiga,” reported Hoch on Wednesday afternoon.

Cashman and the Yankees' brass decided to pick up fellow reliever Tim Hill's option in addition to declining Loaisiga's. The right-hander recently turned 31 and will look to get back to the heights he reached back in 2021 and 2022. While Loaisiga pitched in 30 games this season, the most since that 2022 campaign, injuries once again held him back. Will New York consider bringing Loaisiga back at a lower price? Or will the team's decision makers elect to look elsewhere for bullpen help?

Yankees look to rebound after disappointing ALDS exit

In addition to Loaisiga, the Yankees are set to have four more relievers hit the market: Devin Williams, Luke Weaver, Ryan Yarbrough, and Paul Blackburn. Williams and Weaver never formed the potent 1-2 punch on the bullpen's backend that Cashman and Boone hoped they would. Williams struggled many times in his lone season with the Bombers, while Weaver had a rough second half of the season.

Now, Cashman will look to make moves to solidify the relief corps once again. The Yankees could bring back any of their current arms, although it feels as if Williams will bolt from the Bronx. With Loaisiga now set to officially hit free agency as well, New York will need reinforcements for their undermanned bullpen. Can Cashman fill those holes in addition to more pressing needs as the offseason quickly approaches? If not, then World Series title number 28 may just be another pipe dream.