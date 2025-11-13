The 2025 Golden State Warriors have been inconsistent to start the season. The Warriors are 7-6 and have not done much to impress, despite it being very early in the year. Despite the struggles, this team has veterans all over the place, and they won't panic regardless of how they start. That poise and focus start with Stephen Curry, but extend out from there, especially after the way he played against the Spurs.

The Warriors lost in blowout fashion against the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road, but in response, went out and beat the San Antonio Spurs thanks to Curry's 46-point performance. Steve Kerr called it routine and expected. Despite the outside noise, the Warriors remain unworried. Curry was asked where the panic meter would have been over the last 24 hours, and he said it was at a four, meaning they weren't concerned.

The loss to the Thunder, which Kerr called “embarrassing” and Jimmy Butler called “humbling,” led to several extended meetings in the late morning and early afternoon at the team's hotel in San Antonio before Wednesday night's game, according to ESPN.

“We weren't exactly panicking,” Kerr said. “We were 6-6 and there's 70 games left. But we needed to rediscover our identity.”

The loss prompted the organization to consider resting Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, but all three were against it. They also had an honest film session, where they discussed strategy and mindset.

“When you lose, you got to assess what's going on,” Curry said. “Don't be afraid of changes. That means everybody being ready to adapt to whatever you have to do.”

Kerr said it “felt like our team again,” telling reporters that he reminded his players of the 2022 title team, which lost seven of its first eight games in March before winning the championship three months later. It was a rallying cry for the team.

“In the 82-game season, you're going to have spells,” Kerr said. “The important thing is to rediscover your identity.”

There was plenty of angst and tension around the Warriors heading into the Spurs game, but they remained focused. On the Warriors' crisis scale, Curry was asked to rate the last 24 hours on a scale of 1 to 10.

“Four,” Curry said. “A solid four.”

The leadership on the Warriors is second to none, and that will carry them this season, even against teams that are younger than them, like the Thunder or the Spurs.