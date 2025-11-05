After reaching the World Series in 2024, many expected the New York Yankees to do the same thing in 2025. However, a 94-68 record led to the Yankees losing a division tiebreaker to the Toronto Blue Jays, who in turn won the AL East. After surviving a three-game AL Wild Card series versus the Boston Red Sox, New York and Toronto clashed once again, this time for the right to advance to the AL Championship Series (ALCS).

Yet, that matchup did not go the way of the Yankees. The Blue Jays defeated their rivals in four games in their AL Division Series (ALDS) set. A team that manager Aaron Boone called the deepest roster he's had in his tenure with New York didn't make it nearly as far as the 2024 edition. Many flaws were highlighted against Toronto, most notably disappointing performances from all four of their starting pitchers, in addition to an offense that went cold way too often.

The Blue Jays showed that one of the best ways to win in October is to have a lineup that's balanced between contact and power. Toronto frequently worked long at-bats against the Yankees, helping to chase their starters early on in Games 1 through 3. To beat teams like the Jays, the Bronx Bombers need that type of lineup balance. Luckily, for the Yanks, the top free agent bat, outfielder Kyle Tucker, could help the 27-time world champions once again compete for a 28th title in 2026 and beyond. What kind of deal will New York need to offer Tucker to steal him away from the Chicago Cubs this winter?

Signing Kyle Tucker helps the Yankees on multiple levels

Last winter, the Yankees lost superstar outfielder Juan Soto in free agency. Soto bolted to the crosstown New York Mets for a record-breaking $765 million deal. While New York traded for ex-Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger, it could have been just a temporary solution. Bellinger recently opted out of his contract, entering the free agent market once again.

The baseball world saw just how good the Yankees offense was with Soto and captain Aaron Judge at its heart. There are very few players within Major League Baseball who could fill Soto's shoes. Bellinger had a great year in the Bronx, but Tucker is by far the superior player. Despite dealing with a couple of different injuries, Tucker had an excellent first season at Wrigley Field. The former Houston Astro hit .266 with 22 home runs and 73 RBIs, as well as 25 stolen bases, notching a 4.5 WAR in the process.

Tucker is the kind of player that you break the bank for. With a potential labor stoppage occurring as soon as next December with the current CBA's extension, this could be the last time for the Yankees to go all in. The reason why the team has been so successful since the Steinbrenner family bought the franchise is because they are willing to spend whatever it takes to land their man. This winter, Tucker needs to be the sole focus of GM Brian Cashman. What will it take to bring Tucker to the Bronx? Even if the number is north of $400 million, New York needs to do whatever it takes. If they don't, title number 28 might slip through their fingers once again next fall.