The offseason has officially started, and the New York Yankees are expected to be active following their ALDS exit last month.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic recently listed outfielder Kyle Tucker as the best free agent fit for New York this winter.

“In short, Tucker is clearly the best offensive player available. In the past three seasons, his 147 wRC+ ranks seventh best across MLB. Over those three years, Tucker ranks 18th in fWAR,” Kirschner wrote.

“He had a weird 2025 season with the Chicago Cubs. He played through a hairline fracture in his right hand, which contributed to his numbers dipping during the summer. He also sustained a calf strain toward the end of the season. Still, Tucker finished with a 136 wRC+, a top-20 mark in the sport.”

Through 136 games with the Cubs last season, Tucker mashed 22 home runs and posted an .841 OPS. According to Baseball Savant, the 28-year-old ranked in the 90th percentile in Batting Run Value.

For as effective as Tucker has proven to be, Kirschner stopped short of calling the acquisition likely and hinted that the Yankees may prefer to keep outfielder Cody Bellinger in the Bronx for a more reasonable price.

“Sure, there are concerns that Tucker doesn’t possess elite bat speed, and his sprint speed is well below average, but fewer offensive talents of his stature become available in free agency nowadays. The Yankees should be in the business of acquiring the best possible talent, and Tucker is that player this offseason,” Kirschner wrote.

“It remains to be seen if the Yankees would be willing to pay significantly more for Tucker rather than sticking with the next player in this ranking.”

Kyle Tucker’s free agency should be an interesting case, and New York might be a viable suitor if general manager Brian Cashman is willing to splurge.