The New York Yankees have had no answer for Toronto Blue Jays starter Trey Yesavage in Game 2 of the ALDS on Sunday afternoon. Yesavage allowed no hits through the first five innings of the game, striking out 11 batters and walking just one. The Blue Jays held a 12-2 lead through five innings and are well on their way to taking a 2-0 series lead over the Yankees. New York set franchise records of futility in the process.

“This is the first time in franchise history the Yankees have struck out 10+ times in the first 4 innings of a postseason game,” Katie Sharp of Stathead posted.

Yesavage’s 10 strikeouts through the first four innings were also a Blue Jays franchise record — for strikeouts in a single postseason game.

Trey Yesavage has set a @BlueJays franchise record for strikeouts in a #Postseason game. He needed just 4 innings. pic.twitter.com/A7psDYABVj — MLB (@MLB) October 5, 2025

The 22-year-old pitcher had only made three career MLB appearances prior to taking the bump for Game 2 against New York.

Yesavage was 1-0 in his three games for Toronto with a 3.21 ERA and a 1.43 ERA with 16 strikeouts through 14 career innings. He went 5-1 in 22 starts in the Blue Jays’ minor league system, boasting a 3.12 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP with 160 strikeouts in 98 innings pitched.

The Pottstown, Pa. native was called up by the Blue Jays on Sept. 15. He made his MLB debut the same day, striking out nine batters, walking two, and giving up just three hits and one earned run against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Even with his limited MLB experience, Yesavage has already lived up to his billing as Toronto’s first-round draft pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.