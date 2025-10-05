There's no two ways about it: the New York Yankees had a rough go against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Heading north of the border for their first road game of the 2025 postseason, the 2024 World Series runners-up had to watch the Blue Jays score a run, then another, then another, then another, and then a few more, with Toronto amassing 10 runs in a game where the Yankees could only manage one.

Now, for fans of the Yankees, this was about as demoralizing as a playoff loss can be, but how did the players feel? Well, in an interview after the game, captain Aaron Judge weighed in on the state of his team, noting that they had a chance in Game 1 and he likes their chances heading into Game 2.

“Give it an opportunity. You know, no outs, bases loaded,” Judge explained. “Thankfully, Billy got that walk, get the RBI in, and then, you know, couldn't really get anything after that. But, you know, I like our chances. We got to keep getting those opportunities, and, you know, we're going to come through when we need to.”

Now sure, technically the Yankees had chances in Game 1, but they didn't exactly do much with them, as their offense couldn't consistently connect before Luke Weaver's disastrous portion of an inning put the game out of reach for good. While Game 2 is a new contest and the Yankees have enough firepower to compete with anyone, that level of confidence is certainly a choice after such a lopsided loss.