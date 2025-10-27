Recently, the New York Yankees saw their 2025 MLB season come to an end with an AL divisional series loss against the Toronto Blue Jays in four games. It was another early playoff loss for a Yankees organization that is still trying to capture its first World Series title since the 2009 season.

Many are expecting the Yankees to look to make some considerable changes this offseason, including potential tweaks to its pitching staff.

Recently, Aroldis Chapman, who played for the Yankees previously in his career and had some big moments, but also some big letdowns, spoke on his interest, or lack thereof, in a reunion with New York.

“No way, not even dead… if I were told that I was being traded to New York, I'd pack my things and go home. I'll retire right on the spot if that happens… I dealt with a lot of disrespect there,” said Chapman, per Talkin' Yanks on X, via SwingCompleto LLC on Instagram.

Chapman indeed drew the ire of the Yankees' fanbase throughout his career on multiple occasions, including when he gave up a home run to Houston Astros star Jose Altuve that sent the team to the World Series back in 2019.

A big offseason for the Yankees

Article Continues Below

Overall, the New York Yankees are looking for ways to build a viable contender that can not just make it to the playoffs (which they've had no problem doing), but win consistently once they get there.

Superstar Aaron Judge shook off some of his postseason demons this fall with a huge home run in Game 3 against the Blue Jays that allowed the Yankees to climb back into the series, but overall, he didn't get nearly enough help from his teammates for New York to pull the series out of the fire.

It was a disappointing result for a Yankees team that had been in the World Series the previous year, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.

In any case, the Yankees could look quite a bit different by the time they hit the field next year.