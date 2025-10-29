Recently, the New York Yankees' season came to an end with a Game 4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS. The Blue Jays are now off competing with the Dodgers for the World Series championship, while the Yankees are spending another offseason trying to figure out how best to tweak their team to finally capture their first ring since the 2009 season.

Instead of making tweaks to the roster, it seems that the Yankees are more concerned with making changes to the broadcast booth, as evidenced by a recent announcement from a beloved member of the team's YES broadcasting squad.

“So I was informed yesterday that I will not be offered a contract from YES for next season! I am very grateful for my 20 years at the Network. I want to thank the Yankees and especially the Yankee fans. Thank you for letting me be a little part of your day for 20 seasons!” wrote John Flaherty on X, formerly Twitter.

In addition to being a broadcaster, Flaherty was also a former MLB catcher for several teams around the league.

Fans in his comment section were upset at the news, to say the least.

Article Continues Below

“Man, you were one of the guys I'd get excited to hear in the booth. You're going to be missed in this household,” wrote one fan.

“Thank you John. Was an absolute pleasure growing up as a Yankee fan with you by our sides. Wishing you all of the best in your next chapter,” added another.

“John, you were great on the YES Network and you were awesome every time I had the opportunity to say hello in person. Like the cliché goes, when one door closes another one opens. Time for the next chapter!” chimed in another fan.

At this point, it's unclear if the network plans to replace Flaherty with anyone else moving forward.