A lot of attention has been paid to the New York Yankees' bullpen this year. After a massive offseason trade, Devin Williams was miserable to start the year. That has led to more greatness from Luke Weaver, who continues to dominate hitters. Through it all, the Yankees have gotten great performances from Fernando Cruz, who just got shut down with a shoulder injury.

“Prior to [Thursday's] game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: Recalled LHP Brent Headrick (#47) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Placed RHP Fernando Cruz on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to 5/19) with right shoulder inflammation,” the team's official account posted.

Cruz was also picked up in an offseason trade, but a lower-profile one. The Yankees sent catcher Jose Trevino to the Cincinnati Reds to Cruz and his elite splitter. Pitching coach Matt Blake has tapped into the splitter even more and turned him into a high-leverage arm in New York's bullpen. He has a 2.66 ERA in 21 appearances this season.

The Yankees called up Brett Headrick for his second stint with the pro team this year. In four appearances, he threw 5.1 innings and allowed only one hit. If he is called on for their upcoming West Coast road trip, they hope to get more of that from Headrick.

Despite the injury, the Yankees made another great move by trading for Cruz. While the Williams drama played out, Cruz went about his business, ripping off 14 consecutive scoreless appearances. Recently, it was not as great. He allowed three runs to the Athletics and the game-winning run to the Mets on Saturday. While they won the series, that run cost them a sweep.

The Yankees finish off a three-game series against the Rangers at home on Thursday. Then, they go to Colorado, Anaheim, and Los Angeles on a nine-game West Coast trip.