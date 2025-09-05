Trailing the Toronto Blue Jays by three games in the AL East, the New York Yankees are entering a crucial three-game series on Thursday. Before first pitch of the opening matchup, the Yankees have received some extra reinforcements.

Outfielder Austin Slater has been reinstated from the injured list, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. In turn, catcher J.C. Escarra was demoted to Triple-A.

The Yankees only saw Slater in action for three games before he suffered a hamstring injury. He is still waiting on his first hit in pinstripes. But Slater understands the role he is entering. New York is in the midst of a serious playoff push. Now past his hamstring ailment, he must be prepared to help his new franchise achieve as much success as possible.

Austin Slater gives Yankees extra boost

The Yankees acquired Slater from the White Sox prior to the trade deadline. It may have been an under-the-radar addition, but he should play a major role down the stretch. With slugger Aaron Judge still not playing the field, Slater gives New York a more serviceable option than trotting out Giancarlo Stanton consistently, at least in left field.

Over his 51 games with the White Sox before the deal, Slater hit .236 with five home runs and 11 RBI. For his entire nine-year MLB career, the outfielder has batted .249 with with 45 home runs, 183 RBIs and 49 stolen bases.

Slater truly made his mark during his time with the San Francisco Giants. He had 12 home runs, 32 RBIs and 15 stolen bases in 2021 and another seven longballs, 34 RBI and 12 stolen bags in 2022. The Yankees would love to get that kind of production.

At the same time, no one is expecting Slater to be the savior of the lineup. The Yankees already have big bats such as Judge, Stanton, Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham. Of course, New York won't allow Slater to struggle in the box. But they acquired him more for his defensive versatility and depth rather than a sizzling bat.

As the postseason gets closer, the Yankees understand just how crucial each game is. Slater is now here to help aid their playoff push.