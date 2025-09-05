The New York Yankees wasted no time tweaking their active roster following a major road win to take a three game set over the Houston Astros. Less than 15 minutes after an 8-4 victory over the Astros on Thursday, the team announced that catcher JC Escarra had been optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees official PR department posted the transaction to X (formerly known as Twitter), signaling the decision came quickly after the final out.

“Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned C J.C. Escarra to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

It’s the third time this season Escarra has been moved between Triple-A and the big leagues. The 30-year-old catcher, who made his MLB debut earlier this year, has hit .202 with 17 hits and two home runs across 40 games. His limited offense, combined with Austin Wells holding down the starting role, has made him expendable depending on roster needs.

The Yankees roster move came after one of the clubs’ most complete wins in recent weeks. Ryan McMahon homered early, and Cody Bellinger added an RBI single in the fifth. The team broke it open late, with McMahon contributing again before Trent Grisham crushed his 30th homer of the season — also the 100th of his career.

Carlos Rodon tossed six quality innings, allowing just two earned runs, and the bullpen trio of Luke Weaver, Fernando Cruz, and David Bednar closed it out with one run allowed in the final three frames.

As of Thursday night’s win, the AL Wild Card standings show the Yankees holding a half-game lead over the Boston Red Sox for the second spot and sitting 3 games behind the division-leading Toronto Blue Jays. New York is now 8-2 over its last 10 games and continues to control its own fate in the American League playoff race, with every roster move and late-season win playing a critical role in shaping their postseason path.