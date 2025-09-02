The New York Yankees enter their series against the Houston Astros at 76-61. Aaron Boone is under fire with 25 games left to catch the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East. Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. look like they are ramping up for a deep postseason run. However, one flaw in the team could come back to haunt them later on.

Entering Tuesday's action, New York has 233 home runs on the season, 31 more than the second-highest total in Major League Baseball. The Yankees have five players with at least 20 home runs with three more likely to get there before the end of the regular season. Because of that power, Boone's team can have nights where it looks like they cannot be beaten by anyone.

However, the team's offensive production lacks the balance that defines championship offenses. Last season, the Los Angeles Dodgers handled the Yankees in the World Series. Los Angeles got key home runs against New York in that series but leaned on a small-ball approach to put up runs. The Yankees, on the other hand, relied on the long ball.

Chisholm called out his team during its series against the Boston Red Sox earlier this summer. According to him, the team has a bad habit of beating itself. That seems to have inspired the team, which is 7-3 over its last 10. Stanton is still working his way back to playing full time while Judge continues to fight a slump. Despite the individual struggles, things are going well.

After losing the top spot in the division to the Blue Jays, New York has plenty of time to close the gap. However, the Yankees need to re-assess their offensive strategy. Relying exclusively on home runs could be their doom.

How could relying on home runs hurt the Yankees in the playoffs?

The Yankees have been called “The Bronx Bombers” for decades. For the most part, the modern versions of the team deserve the moniker. However, a team that needs to hit home runs to put runs on the board could fall victim to a team-wide cold stretch. The lack of offensive production was the main reason why New York's series against the Red Sox was as disappointing as it was.

Players like Trent Grisham and Ben Rice are in the middle of career seasons with the Yankees. Grisham's newfound power gave New York the boost it needed to get wins throughout the season. After losing Gleyber Torres to the Detroit Tigers in the offseason, it looks like Grisham will bat leadoff for Boone's lineup in the playoffs. Can he keep it up at the plate, though?

For a team that struggles so much in the field, runs are at a premium in New York. However, home runs are not the safest way to go about scoring. Players like Stanton and Judge should not change their approach at the plate. However, batters like Chisholm or Anthony Volpe might be better served trying to simply get on base instead of going for it all.

What can Boone do to fix his team's fatal flaw?

Boone might be under fire right now, but he is still one of the league's best managers. Subtle roster adjustments and changes to his order have helped his team rebound after a rough stretch. Boone believes in his team as it approaches the final stretch of the regular season. However, the only way the Yankees reach their lofty goals are if he is on his game well into the postseason.

Luckily for Boone, New York gave him a team with a lot of balance on the roster. That allows him to set things up to make the most of what his sluggers do best. It might take some coaching, but loading the bases for Judge and Stanton might be the best way to set the Yankees offense up for success. That means changing how players attack opposing pitchers in their at-bats.

Players like Ben Rice have helped New York match records this season. However, he brings more value to his team as a hitter who can get on base more consistently than a power bat. Cody Bellinger, Chisholm, and Volpe fall into the same category. Each of them can create havoc on the basepaths, giving their team an advantage in high-leverage situations in the playoffs.

At the end of the day, Judge headlines a very talented roster. However, leading the league in home runs did New York in last season. In order to avoid a similar fate to 2024's team, Boone needs to implement some changes in the Yankees' offensive philosophy. If he can, New York is as big a threat as anyone to win the World Series.