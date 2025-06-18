The New York Yankees are down bad.

After a strong start to the season, going 8-1 against the Texas Rangers, the Colorado Rockies, and the Los Angeles Angels, New York has fallen into their coldest stretch of the season, losing five-straight, including two to the Halos, to fall to 42-30.

Now, on paper, that record is still pretty good, but it's how the Yankees are losing that is quite alarming, as the team has now been shut out in three straight games and has score just three runs in their past five losses combined, by far the worst mark of any similar stretch this season.

The Yankees' current run drought is so uncharacteristic that, according to Jon Heyman of the NY Post, it's only been matched six other times in Yankees history, which dates all the way back to 1903.

Article Continues Below

Discussing how the Yankees can get out of their slump and find their offensive confidence once more, skipper Aaron Boone admitted that it's a tough feeling, but hopes that the team can get back on track soon.

“How do you get them out of that rut? Do you address the team? If we just focus on, you know, what we do and our process, and these guys are excellent, excellent at turning the page,” Boone explained. “Tough few days, no question. Today I felt like maybe pressing a little bit in some at-bats, but like we'll come in with the right process and just really focus on grinding out quality at-bats, and when we start to stack those, we'll take off.”

Fortunately for fans in The Bronx and beyond, the Yankees are still the Yankees, and they will almost certainly bolster their roster with even more firepower before October, as they already have with the return of Giancarlo Stanton. But for now? While the sky may not be falling, it certainly feels that way, as this kind of run is borderline unprecedented in the team's 122-year history.