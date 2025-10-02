The New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Wednesday, extending the American League Wild Card series. After sitting on the bench all of Game 1, Yankees first baseman Ben Rice stepped up with Cody Bellinger on first base in the first inning and smashed a two-run homer. The team celebrated his big night with a Spider-Man caption for the ages.

“With great power comes great responsibility” – Uncle Ben. pic.twitter.com/GQ1IHGqq3r — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

“'With great power comes great responsibility' – Uncle Ben,” the X post read.

The quote, which serves as the beginning of the Spider-Man story, came from Peter Parker's Uncle Ben. While the young Rice may not be an uncle yet, he used that great power to help lift the Yankees to a win.

In Game 1, Yankees manager Aaron Boone deployed a righty-focused lineup to combat lefty star Garrett Crochet. That did not work on the offensive side, scoring just one run against Crochet and Aroldis Chapman. With Jazz Chisholm Jr and Rice back in the lineup in Game 2, they made the biggest plays of the game to secure the win.

Chisholm made an incredible diving stop to save a run in the top of the seventh inning. He scored the game-winning run, flying from first on an Austin Wells double in the eighth inning. Without the two players who spent most of Tuesday on the bench, the Yankees' season would have been over on Wednesday night.

Rice may not start in Game 3 either, with lefty Conneley Early taking the mound for the Red Sox. Aaron Boone said before the series that Paul Goldschmidt would play against every lefty starter. Rice can catch, but Austin Wells had the big hit on Wednesday. Rice may get a pinch-hitting opportunity against a righty reliever. Yankees fans will be looking for that ball to land in the short porch once again.

Cam Schlittler and the Yankees and Conneley Early and the Red Sox play in a winner-take-all game at 8:08 p.m. Thursday night.