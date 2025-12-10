The New York Mets moved in and signed former New York Yankees reliever Devin Williams this offseason. So, some fans wondered if the Yankees would return the favor and attempt to sign Edwin Diaz in MLB free agency. Diaz recently agreed to a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, however. So, did the Yankees have interest in Diaz before he ended up with LA?

“Brian Cashman said the Yankees weren’t in on Edwin Diaz,” Bryan Hoch, who covers the Yankees for MLB.com, wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Cashman made the admission while speaking during the MLB Winter Meetings. Although he claimed the Yankees were not pursuing Diaz, the general manager did give the reliever his flowers.

“He’s a hell of a pitcher,” Cashman said, via Hoch. “I’m glad he didn’t land in the American League somewhere.”

The Yankees won't see Diaz on a consistent basis. They play in the American League East, and he signed with the Dodgers in the National League West. If the Yankees are able to reach the World Series within the next few years, though, there is a good chance they will have to deal with Diaz.

The Dodgers are a true juggernaut, having won back-to-back World Series championships heading into 2026. The one area of need the Dodgers were looking to address was their closer role, and it's safe to say they solved any questions about the role with the Diaz signing.

As for the Yankees, they are still looking to make a splash this offseason — whether it comes through free agency or a trade.