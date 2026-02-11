Paul Goldschmidt re-signed with the New York Yankees on a one-year, $4 million contract. Since signing, many have speculated what the team will do with first base, as many are hoping Ben Rice gets playing time in 2026. On Wednesday, Goldschmidt shut down any notion of a possible position battle with Rice.

Reports indicate that Goldschmidt admitted that Rice will get the majority of the reps at first base throughout the 2026 campaign, according to Greg Joyce of the New York Post Sports. Overall, it sounds like the 38-year-old slugger will be happy to play whatever role Yankees manager Aaron Boone will give him.

“Paul Goldschmidt acknowledged that Ben Rice will ‘get the bulk of the playing time' at 1B and that he's fine with whatever role [the] Yankees need him in. ‘[Rice] can be an All-Star and a great player,' Goldschmidt said.”

The seven-time All-Star might be primed for a designated hitter role in 2026. He still brings plenty of consistency at the plate, while Rice can help more offensively and defensively. Goldschmidt, who played for the Yankees for the first time in his 15-year career in 2025, ended the campaign with a .274 batting average and .328 OBP. He also recorded 134 hits, 10 home runs, and 45 RBIs.

Meanwhile, Rice flashed major potential last season. Not only did he display skills at first base, but he also managed to record a .255 batting average and .337 OBP. Rice, who turns 27 soon, also totaled 119 hits, 26 home runs, and 65 RBIs. His power could be a major key to the Yankees' success in 2026.