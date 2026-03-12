NFL free agency is here, and while there has been some craziness going on, one of the teams that has been quiet during all this has been the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville has not been aggressive in adding players of note outside of resigning Montaric Brown; instead, they have lost a few players in free agency, like Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd, and that might be part of their strategy because they can get picks in return from those signings.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone spoke to the media about their lack of moves in the offseason and explained that it is part of their plan to acquire more draft capital for the 2027 NFL Draft. He said knowing they'll get those picks allows them to be active on the trade market in training camp and during the season.

Travis Etienne had a great season for the Jaguars last season. He had 1,399 total yards from scrimmage and a career-best 13 total touchdowns. However, they didn't have the cap to match the four-year, $52 million contract the New Orleans Saints gave him.

It was different for Devin Lloyd: the Jaguars declined his fifth-year option, and he became a free agent. After he went to the open market, he signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Carolina Panthers.

It is worth noting that the Jaguars have four picks on Day 2 of the draft, including one in the second round and three in the third. They plan to stay on the younger side as a team, and they do not seem likely to deviate from that plan. There is always a chance they could try to make a splash by trading for Maxx Crosby, but the smarter move might be to wait for the draft and see what they can get to put next to Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen.

It may seem like the more boring strategy, but by waiting, the Jaguars can still address needs after the draft, leading into training camp, and they might have even more flexibility than most teams that went out and tried to be aggressive from the jump.