New statistics paint a vivid picture about why the Toronto Blue Jays are doing so well right now. Toronto leads the New York Yankees 2-0 in the ALDS, behind the perfect mix of solid pitching and hitting.

Through two games, Blue Jays batters have eight home runs with just seven strikeouts. Toronto's pitchers meanwhile have allowed just one home run, while posting 21 strikeouts collectively.

“No other MLB team in the modern era (since 1901) has had that many (home runs) hit and (strikeouts) thrown with so few batting strikeouts and (home runs) allowed over a two-game span in the regular season or postseason,” OptaSTATS posted to X, formerly Twitter.

The Blue Jays hope to sweep the Yankees out of the postseason, by winning Game 3 of the ALDS on Tuesday. Toronto is sending Shane Bieber to the mound for the start, while the Yankees are going with Carlos Rodon.

Blue Jays hope to win their first World Series in more than 30 years

Toronto has done an excellent job so far this postseason. The Blue Jays were able to hold off the Yankees in the regular season, from winning the division crown. Toronto took the American League East, after a very close race with the Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

Blue Jays fans hope the club has another victory left in them, in this ALDS. Toronto is hoping their pitcher Bieber can continue the club's success on the mound. Bieber joined the team at the July 31 trade deadline, after being dealt from the Cleveland Guardians.

Bieber is ready to take the hill on Tuesday night.

“I’m anticipating a ton of energy, both positive and negative,” Bieber said, per MLB.com. “For me, thankfully I've done it before. But really for me, I put myself in the best position to succeed when I just embrace it. I've tried to learn how to do that, and it's just an incredible opportunity. Like how many people get to say that they've done that?”

Blue Jays management says getting Bieber at the trade deadline has made the club better.

“The guy has been elite and performed really well on really big stages,” Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said. “He has been the best pitcher in the game at certain points. That was important to us, raising our potential and raising our bar.”

The Blue Jays and Yankees play at 8:08 ET Tuesday.