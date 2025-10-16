The New York Yankees made their run to the American League Division Series without Gerrit Cole on their roster. Now, as they try to go on an even deeper run in 2026, Cole still won't be on the mound.

As the Yankees ace continues to make his return from Tommy John surgery, manager Aaron Boone confirmed Cole wouldn't be ready for Opening Day, via Jorge Castillo. He'll be joined on the shelf by Carlos Rodon and Anthony Volpe.

During spring training, Cole felt something wrong with his pitching elbow. An MRI revealed that Tommy John would be necessary, a devastating blow for both pitcher and team. His lengthy recovery may be disappointing to all parties. However, the Yankees aren't going to rush Cole back if he isn't fully healthy.

When he does return to the mound though, New York will be getting a tremendous boost. Over his five years with the Yankees, the right-hander has put up a 3.12 ERA and a 985/185 K/BB ratio. He has been named an All-Star three times and won the American League Cy Young in 2023.

Still, Tommy John surgery is not something to take lightly. Especially at this stage of his career, the Yankees will take every precaution to ensure Cole makes a healthy return to the mound. That will include missing the start of 2026.

How New York responds to the latest Cole update will be extremely telling. With Rodon also down, perhaps they decide to take a big swing on a free agent pitcher. Still, the Yankees know that Cole is one of the best pitchers in baseball. They'll hope to have him back in the rotation before making what they hope is a deep playoff run.