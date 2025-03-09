A hot teenage prospect for the New York Yankees is trying to take baseball on a day-to-day basis. George Lombard Jr. is considered a star of tomorrow for the Yankees, but he wants to enjoy his current situation first.

Lombard is working his way through the franchise's farm system. He has yet to move above High-A ball with the Hudson Valley Renegades.

“You always hear from people now and then,” Lombard said per MLB.com, “but I try to stay focused on my work here, learn from the guys here and stick to my process. That [attention] isn't going to affect my day-to-day.”

Lombard is doing well in the minors. The young slugger batted .231 last season with two of the Yankees' minor league clubs. He finished the season with five home runs and 45 runs batted in.

The youngster is also working on his defense. He's an infielder who is perfecting his craft.

“There are a lot of very simple things that go unnoticed, like how you go after balls or how you decide to play balls,” Lombard said. “It’s hard to explain, but it’s something all the really good players are good at, guys like Andrelton Simmons or Brandon Crawford. The decisions they make on the baseball field, how they’re going to play balls, how their hands work — those are some things I’ve picked up on a lot over the years of watching baseball and watching really good infielders.”

Time will tell when the Yankees decide to call up Lombard.

Yankees hope for a fabulous 2025 season

The Yankees likely won't be using Lombard much if any in 2025. That all depends of course on how well the team is doing without him. New York has a lot of talent hoping to reach another postseason.

The goal for the Yankees this year is to return to the World Series, and then win the championship. The last time New York took home a World Series title was in 2009. Aaron Judge and Juan Soto nearly got them one last season, but the Los Angeles Dodgers won the title series in five games.

Soto is now gone and off to the New York Mets. To make up for his loss, the team added Cody Bellinger, Max Fried and Paul Goldschmidt, among others. Yankees fans hope these players are the right combination for a championship.

The Yankees are starting the 2025 season with some bad news. Giancarlo Stanton is out injured and will miss Opening Day. New York is hopeful he will return at some point during the campaign.

The Bronx Bombers continue spring training games on Sunday, with a contest against the St. Louis Cardinals.