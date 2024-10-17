In a surprising turn of events, the New York Yankees have made significant changes to their lineup for Game 3 of their series against the Cleveland Guardians. Veterans Anthony Rizzo and Austin Wells will be sitting out, with Jose Trevino stepping in as the catcher and Jon Berti taking over duties at first base. This strategic adjustment by the Yankees management is aimed at optimizing the team's performance in a crucial playoff game.

The decision to bench Rizzo could be seen as a bold move, especially given his experience and capabilities in high-pressure games. Rizzo has been solid throughout the season, providing not only offensive firepower but also veteran leadership on the field.

However, his recent performances might have influenced the decision to give Jon Berti the start at first base. Berti, while not having the same power-hitting capability, brings a different set of skills to the table, including speed and versatility, which could be crucial in a tightly contested playoff game.

Yankees gear up for Game 3

Wells, the young catcher who has shown promise this season, will also watch from the sidelines as Jose Trevino takes over the catching duties. Trevino, known for his defensive prowess, has been exceptional behind the plate this season, framing pitches effectively and controlling the game's pace. His ability to manage the Yankees' pitching staff, particularly in handling the team’s relievers, might have been a decisive factor in this lineup decision.

The inclusion of Trevino could be particularly impactful against a Guardians lineup that puts the ball in play frequently. His defensive skills and quick release could thwart the Guardians' base-running strategies, which often hinge on small ball tactics. Additionally, Trevino's familiarity with the Yankees' pitching staff could provide an extra layer of confidence for the pitchers, knowing they have a reliable and skilled catcher handling their throws.

Meanwhile, Berti's agility and ability to get on base could prove invaluable. His speed on the base paths and flexibility in hitting against different types of pitching could create scoring opportunities that Rizzo might not provide. This move might also signal a shift in strategy from the Yankees, focusing more on manufacturing runs through speed and contact hitting rather than relying solely on power.

This lineup change comes at a critical moment in the series, with the Yankees looking to capitalize on every possible advantage to overcome the Guardians. The decision by the Yankees manager Aaron Boone reflects a strategic approach to the game, considering the specific challenges posed by the Guardians' pitching and defensive setups.