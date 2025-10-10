The Toronto Blue Jays have advanced to the ALCS for the first time since 2016. After the Blue Jays' ALDS win over the New York Yankees, hopes are up in Canada. In fact, the Blue Jays' World Series chances look good right now. Now, everyone waits for the Blue Jays' ALCS opponent, as the Detroit Tigers battle the Seattle Mariners in Game 5 of the ALDS. This has been a good Blue Jays postseason run, and the future looks bright.

Toronto currently has the second-best chance to win the World Series, according to FanDuel. Currently, oddsmakers feel like the Jays are the best team in the American League, especially after dispatching the Yanks in four games. The Jays did a lot of damage in the ALDS to impress everyone, and look incredibly good.

The Blue Jays' World Series hopes are high right now, and it does not seem to matter who they will play in the ALCS. Ultimately, here is why the immediate future looks great in Toronto.

Bats power Blue Jays' ALDS win over Yankees

When the ALDS began, many believed the Jays might struggle to hit the baseball, primarily because of a lack of experience. However, that was not the case. The Jays hit .338 as a team with a combined nine home runs, 33 RBIs, and 34 total runs through four games. Overall, that amounted to an average of 8.5 runs per game. Things might get even better as Bo Bichette could return for the ALCS.

Ernie Clement was on fire during the Blue Jays' ALDS win over the Yankees. Amazingly, he hit .643 with one home run, five RBIs, and five runs. Clement also had a .625 on-base percentage and a .929 slugging percentage. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has also been remarkable, batting .529 with three home runs, nine RBIs, and five runs, along with a .550 on-base percentage and a 1.059 slugging percentage. Daulton Varsho has been excellent, hitting .438 with two home runs, four RBIs, and seven runs. Additionally, he had a .471 on-base percentage and a 1.000 slugging percentage.

These three hitters have given the Jays some life. With Bichette coming back, it could get even better. Even if the Tigers are the opponent, the Jays would not likely face Tarik Skubal until Game 3, and possibly Game 7.

Pitching could give the Blue Jays ALCS hopes a boost

Most saw how mediocre the pitching staff performed during the season. Yet, that didn't happen during the ALDS. Trey Yesavage made an incredible debut, going off for 11 strikeouts in his Game 2 start against the Yankees. With numerous injuries to the pitching staff, it was the best possible scenario for the Jays.

Kevin Gausman started things strongly for Toronto, going 5 2/3 innings while allowing one earned run on four hits with three strikeouts in Game 1. Of course, Yesavage followed with 5 1/3 shutout innings. By the time Game 3 arrived, Toronto had a major advantage. Although Shane Bieber lasted just 2 2/3 innings in his Game 3 start, the Jays used a bullpen game for Game 4. They combined to allow just two earned runs on six hits.

That is the strategy the Los Angeles Dodgers used last season to win the World Series. If the Jays continue to utilize Gausman, Yesavage, and Bieber as the three main starters, this trend could continue. The Blue Jays' World Series hopes will lie on whether they can continue to pitch well. Notably, the pitching staff has performed well so far, except for Game 3. Seranthony Dominguez has been the best pitcher out of the bullpen, tossing 3 1/3 scoreless innings with one hold.

How to beat the Tigers or Mariners

Assuming the Tigers advance, the Blue Jays would face Jack Flaherty in Game 1. Likewise, Casey Mize would be there for Game 2. Flaherty tossed six shutout innings in a 10-4 win against the Jays earlier this season. Additionally, he also went 5 2/3 innings while allowing two earned runs on five hits in another win over the Jays before that. The Jays did not face Mize this season. If the Blue Jays want to advance to the World Series, they need to beat these two pitchers first. Also, their pitching staff must contain the Detroit hitters.

If the Mariners advance, the Jays must contain Cal Raleigh and Jorge Polanco. Moreover, they cannot stop other hitters like Randy Arozarena from getting hot. The Jays also would have to contend with George Kirby (in Game 3 most likely), Luis Castillo, and Logan Gilbert on the mound. Guerrero and Varsho must stay hot, and Clement must continue his success.

The Blue Jays have built a great foundation this season and have overcome numerous great teams to get here. If they can continue battering the baseball, it will relieve the pressure off their pitching staff. If that happens, the Blue Jays' World Series hopes will become reality.