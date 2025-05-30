The New York Yankees are flying into June in first place in the American League East. They have a World Series rematch against the Los Angeles Dodgers coming up and a big piece coming off the injured list. Jazz Chisholm Jr is rehabbing his oblique injury, mostly playing third base in the minors. Meanwhile, DJ LeMahieu is playing second base in the pros. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that those positions are a careful calculation by the Yankees based on what will be available at the MLB Trade Deadline.

“Teams generally use their most athletic defenders in the middle of the diamond, so why are the Yankees playing Jazz Chisholm Jr. at third base on his rehabilitation assignment?” Rosenthal asked. “One reason: DJ LeMahieu, though less athletic than Chisholm, is more comfortable at second base than third. Another: The supply of second basemen at the deadline might be greater than the supply of third basemen. If LeMahieu fails to sufficiently revive — and he’s batting .184 with a .507 OPS in his first 12 games back from the injured list — Chisholm’s willingness to be versatile would enable them to address either position.”

Chisholm's versatility saved the Yankees last year when he came over at the MLB trade deadline. The original plan was to play Chisholm at second and Gleyber Torres at third, something the latter denied. Chisholm played third for the first time in his MLB career, and he was solid defensively.

If LeMahieu does not work out at second base, the Yankees would target an infielder with more than just one year of control. Gavin Lux from the Cincinnati Reds and Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays would be the best options available. If they end up with a third baseman like Ramon Urias, Chisholm could slide back to second base.