After a strong start to the 2025 season, the New York Yankees have run very hot and cold as of late. The last few weeks have been a test for last year's American League pennant winners. Friday night's loss to the Atlanta Braves was the team's third in a row, a streak they hope to stop on Saturday. In order to get back to the top of the AL East and maintain their title pursuit, a new third baseman must be a major priority for the team. One name that could solve that spot? Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star Eugenio Suarez, whom the Yankees are reportedly interested in according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman on X, formerly Twitter.

“Yankees are among teams that have inquired on All-Star 3B Eugenio Suarez but the Diamondbacks remain undecided about whether to sell,” posted Heyman on the social media platform. “Mariners, Cubs, others among many others that make sense.”

Suarez would certainly be a strong addition to a team in desperate need of a legitimate starter at the hot corner. GM Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone had hoped veteran D.J LeMahieu and utilityman Oswaldo Cabrera would man the position. However, Cabrera was lost for the season due to injury. Meanwhile, LeMahieu performed so poorly that the team elected to release him and eat the remaining salary on his deal instead of keeping him on the roster. So, Suarez is definitely needed. What would it take to bring him to the Bronx?

Eugenio Suarez could be best option to solve Yankees' third base woes

New York Yankees third baseman Oswald Peraza (18) throws to first during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Former top prospect Oswald Peraza and recently recalled infielder Jorbit Vivas will now split time at third base for the foreseeable future. Not exactly a duo that screams “starters for a playoff contender.” It's clear that Cashman and his staff know that the position needs to be addressed. The question is, at what cost?

Would paying for half of a season of Suarez be worth a prospect like outfielder Spencer Jones? If you could agree to a contract extension alongside the trade, would Cashman send more to Arizona? There are many factors at play as the MLB trade deadline approaches. For now, it's clear that Suarez is of interest to the Bronx Bombers. Will Cashman be able to bring his powerful bat to Yankee Stadium's famous short porches?

