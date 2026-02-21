Jazz Chisholm Jr. is going to be the New York Yankees second baseman for the 2026 season. The rising star can play multiple positions, which gives him added value on the diamond.

Since he debuted with the Miami Marlins in 2020, Chisholm Jr. has played second base, shortstop, third base, centerfield, and one career start at designated hitter. Despite playing four positions, defense isn't necessarily his strong suit. He's pretty swing from the left side of the plate, and the ability to smack the ball all over the field is what is going to get him paid when he enters free agency.

The second baseman showcased career highs at the plate in 2025, almost across the board. His 31 home runs, 80 RBIs, 58 walks, .332 OBP, 4.2 WAR, and 75 runs scored were all career highs. He played in only 130 games as well, so that is not quite a full season's worth of numbers. Chisholm Jr. aims to play in every game this season, or at least get close to his high of 147 games played in 2024.

Yankees beat reporter Randy Miller talked to Chisholm in his latest article. In that article, Chilsholm revealed his asking price for his next free agent contract after the 2026 season.

“Jazz Chisholm is looking for 8-10 years with an AAV of $35 million on his next contract.”

The 2026 season is extremely important for Chilsholm. If he wants a contract that high, he must produce a better season than 2025 and prove that he can stay on the field. The last two seasons have been a major improvement in both of those areas, so he does have the momentum moving forward.

The good news is that Chisholm Jr. is already expecting a monster season from himself.