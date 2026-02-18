The New York Yankees are not giving up on shortstop Anthony Volpe. However, the team is reportedly planning to have third baseman Ryan McMahon play shortstop at times in spring training in an effort to see if he could be a backup candidate at the position, according to Greg Joyce of New York Post Sports. Will the Yankees' decision have any real impact on Volpe?

At first glance, the answer would seem to be no. Volpe is currently recovering from a shoulder injury, but he will probably start once he returns. New York is expected to have current backups help to fill the void. Having McMahon learn the position is an interesting move, though.

The Yankees acquired the left-handed hitting McMahon before last season's trade deadline. He helped fill the void at third base. Could the Yankees be sending a message to Volpe with their McMahon decision, however?

In what should be regarded as purely speculation, one has to wonder if New York is considering a platoon at shortstop. Volpe was once considered a top prospect, but his overall numbers have yet to jump off the page at the big league level. The right-handed hitting Volpe has a career .249 batting average and .726 OPS against left-handed pitching compared to a career .213 batting average and .639 OPS against right-handers. McMahon, meanwhile, has hit .243 with a .763 OPS against right-handed pitching and .227 with a .676 OPS against southpaws.

At only 24 years old, it may be too early to move on from Volpe as the everyday starting shortstop. With that being said, New York is desperate for a championship after not having won a World Series since 2009 — which feels like an eternity for this franchise.

However, there is a realistic chance that the Yankees simply want to have more shortstop depth by having McMahon take some ground balls at the position. Nevertheless, it is a move that could have more of an impact on Volpe in the future than one may initially imagine.