The season hasn't started yet, and injuries are already starting to affect the New York Yankees. Back in October, starting shortstop Anthony Volpe underwent shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum he had been playing through during the 2025 campaign, which undoubtedly contributed to some of his struggles on the field.

With Spring Training set to begin in a few days, Volpe remains on the mend and should be for the foreseeable future considering how serious the injury he sustained was. However, the Yankees shortstop is very confident that he can return to the field earlier than many people expect, even going as far as to say that a return in April is very much possible.

“My body’s ready to go. I started my hitting progression, so other than that, I mean, I'm full go. My body's ready to go defensively and running, so the hitting will be what we work through next and judging on how everything's gone so far, I'm just excited,” Volpe said, via SNY.

Volpe indeed started his hitting progression with dry swings, which is at least a step in the right direction for the Yankees shortstop. He also appears to be in a good place mentally, which bodes well for him as he makes his way back to action.

Yankees' Anthony Volpe is not using injury as excuse for struggles

As much as injury problems in his shoulder would explain some of his throwing yips in 2025, the Yankees shortstop is not hiding behind that excuse.

“I know I could've played better, I felt strong and good enough to go. If I didn't, I mean, I wouldn't have. You learn a lot about the mindset and how you've got to be self-aware, aware of certain things going on. And how to, if you're going to play through, perform and do the best you can,” Volpe added.