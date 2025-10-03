Things are exciting in the Bronx as a New York Yankees rookie pitcher tossed a gem to help them eliminate the Boston Red Sox. Now, they are in the ALDS and facing the Toronto Blue Jays for the first time ever. This Yankees-Blue Jays ALDS could continue a fantastic rivalry that has gotten hot this season. Overall, many talented players could make their mark. But one player could be the Yankees' X-factor in this series.

Despite being the road team, New York is the favorite to win this series against Toronto, according to FanDuel. Much of that has to do with recency bias, as the Yanks made the World Series last season. There is also the consensus that the Jays are not a contender, especially as they barely eked out a division title.

Can the Yankees beat the Blue Jays in a best-of-5 ALDS? Who will be the key contributor to help them get there? It's time to evaluate how New York has arrived at its current position and who will lead them to the ALCS.

How the Yankees got here

The Yankees barely missed winning the AL East. Therefore, it forced them to start the playoffs with an AL Wild Card Series against the Red Sox. The Yankees lost the first game 3-1, and everything looked dire. However, the Yanks bounced back, winning 4-3 in Game 2, and blanking the Red Sox 4-0 in Game 3.

The Yankees did not have much offense, mustering a combined nine runs over three games, which averaged out to three runs per game. Yet, they were able to overcome the Sox thanks to a superb pitching staff that allowed just six runs combined. Thanks to a brilliant start by rookie Cam Schlittler, the Yankees eliminated their rivals and will now face the Jays.

Evaluating the lineup and pitching staff

There is a lot to unpack when it comes to this lineup and pitching staff. The Yankees were eighth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, while also ranking first in runs, home runs, and slugging percentage. Overall, they were dangerous at the plate, and that could be the precedent for this series.

Trent Grisham has been their leadoff hitter in the postseason, but is batting just .167. Unfortunately, it has affected Aaron Judge, who isn't getting many chances to hit with runners on base. Judge is still hitting .364 with one RBI and an on-base percentage of .417 and a slugging percentage of .364.

Meanwhile, Giancarlo Stanton has hit behind him and has struggled mightily in the playoffs. So far, he is hitting just .091 with one run. Paul Goldschmidt has turned the clock and is having an amazing playoffs. Currently, he is batting .600, while platooning with Ben Rice, who is hitting .286. Jazz Chisholm is batting .250 with two runs. Anthony Volpe has been a sparkplug at the bottom of the order, batting .364 with one run.

Article Continues Below

The defense has also been amazing over the playoffs. Ryan McMahon made a circus-like catch, showcasing the skills the Yanks expected when they traded for him.

The pitching staff has also been dominant. Max Fried set the tone by tossing 6 1/3 shutout innings in Game 1. Then, Carlos Rodon went six innings while allowing three earned runs on four hits. Schlittler dominated the Sox in Game 3 and will look to do the same against the Jays. Not only did he pitch well, but Schlittler made history in the win over the Sox. The bullpen struggled in Game 1 but recovered in the final two games when called upon. Now, they will face an elite hitting team.

Yankees' X-factor to win ALDS against Blue Jays

The Yankees have an abundance of talent. While many expect their pitching to thrive, it is the hitting that must be effective. They struggled to produce many runs against the Red Sox, and that cannot continue.

All eyes are on Judge and Cody Bellinger. However, neither of them is the Yankees' X-factor. Anthony Volpe is. What Volpe brings to the New York lineup is a multi-faceted ability to do anything and everything. Currently, he slots in the seventh spot in the batting order. While some would see that as a low-tier spot, it is more beneficial to have him there.

Volpe can produce in the seventh spot, either as a run-producer or an inning-starter. Assuming he gets on base, he can steal bases and put himself in scoring position. If the Blue Jays focus more on Judge, Bellinger, and Goldschmidt, it will take someone like Volpe to bring the runners home. Likewise, if there is a situation where the Yanks need someone to build a rally, Volpe can come up big.

His defense is also elite at shortstop, and he can certainly be the difference between a runner getting to first safely or an inning-ending out. Yes, Judge is the Yankees' best hitter, and Bellinger is a very consistent slugger. But the Yankees need Volpe to step up at the plate and in the field to guarantee they have a shot at the ALCS.