Bad Bunny has a new client. The Reggaeton star will now be working alongside San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. through the musician's BB's Rimas group New York Post's Jon Heyman reports. Tatis Jr. will be handling the athlete's branding and marketing.

In 2023, the musician launched his own sports management venture called Rimas Sports, in partnership with Rimas Entertainment execs Noah Assad and Jonathan Miranda. Rimas said it will oversee marketing, brand relations, and other services, working to “expand his portfolio as an athlete, businessman and philanthropist” according to ESPN.

Throughout his career, Bad Bunny has been a huge supporter of sports so much to the fact that he has even participated in several appearances himself. The Reggaeton star appeared in WWE several times including at WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and Backlash.

He's even made several references to sports in his music (translated from Spanish), “Never made a goal, but I have Cristianos (Cristiano Rolando) praying to Messi,” he sings on “Tu No Vive Asi.”

On “Teléfono Nuevo” he sings (translated from Spanish), “Like Kobe in the Square Garden, I'll put 61 on you, may god take care of you.”

Bad Bunny is referencing the legendary 2009 game when the late Kobe Bryant scored 61 points against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. At the time, Kobe set a record for the most points scored by a visitor at the Garden.

Bad Bunny on new album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

Bad Bunny released DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS which is translated to “I Should've Taken More Photos” on Jan. 5. The album is a love letter to his native Puerto Rico.

“This project is dedicated to Puerto Ricans all around the world,” the back of the album reads. A stamp that reads“From Puerto Rico to the world” is also found on the album artwork.

On the 17-track album he talks about the political climate of Puerto Rico and sonically combines plena, salsa, bomba, and reggaeton. “At the peak of my career and popularity, I want to show the world who I am, who Benito Antonio is, and who Puerto Rico is,” he said in a press release.

Bad Bunny announced his tour, No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí, that will be taking place in Puerto Rico shortly after the album release. The tour begins on July 11.