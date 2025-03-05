It has been six years since the Philadelphia Phillies signed Bryce Harper to what was the biggest contract in MLB history at the time. With the 15th spring training of his MLB career underway, Harper is still focused on the same goals he was when his career began.

One of Harper's career goals is to hit 500 home runs. He currently sits at 336.

“You’ve got to stay healthy. You’ve got to stay strong. You’ve got to be on winning teams, too, I feel like,” Harper said via The Athletic. Obviously, you can do it without that. But I feel like it just pushes you that much more to be great, being in an organization with a fan base that pushes you every day.”

More important to Harper than reaching his home run goal is bringing a World Series Championship back home to Philadelphia.

“Individual stats are great, but that one thing, man . . . that World Series,” Harper said. That’s what you want to do. All those things will take care of themselves if you’re winning and if you’re staying healthy. I’m not really too worried about it.”

The Phillies could bring in some help for Harper and company to reach that goal. They are determined to compete for a title this season.

Ranger Suarez wants to retire as member of Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) throws a pitch against the New York Yankees in the fifth inning during spring training at BayCare Ballpark.
Star Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2025 season comes to an end. He hopes his time in Philadelphia does not end there, however.

“This is my childhood club, my childhood organization. I’ve played here since I was young, really young. All I think about is staying here. I want to pitch here for the rest of my career,” Suarez said.

The Phillies have a team capable of winning it all this season and they hope to reach their full potential.