The Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Atlanta Braves following a sweep by the New York Mets. Rookie starter Nolan McLean shut the Phillies out in his third career start and New York outscored Philadelphia 25-8 over the three-game series. But on Thursday, the Phillies’ offense came alive, bludgeoning Atlanta with the long ball.

Down 3-0 early, Philadelphia responded with a big inning against Braves starter Cal Quantrill. Kyle Schwarber got things started in the bottom of the first with a mammoth 450-foot homer to right. Schwarber snapped a tie with Shohei Ohtani to take the NL home run lead with his 46th of the season.

After a Bryce Harper single, J.T. Realmuto jumped on a 93 mph four-seamer for a game-tying two-run shot to left. And, after working the count full, Max Kepler capped a three-homer inning for the Phillies with a two-run bomb to right center. The power surge put Philadelphia up 5-3 after one inning.

Max Kepler hits the Phillies THIRD homer of the inning and the Phillies have the lead! pic.twitter.com/JI5Zyh5o0q — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 28, 2025

Phillies make statement against Braves

Unfortunately for Atlanta, the Phillies’ offense was just getting started. Harper added to the home run party with a solo shot to lead off the third. After Philadelphia plated two more runs in the fourth, the Braves pulled Quantrill. The seventh-year veteran allowed nine runs on nine hits in 3.1 innings.

Atlanta gave the ball to Austin Cox but the results remained the same. Schwarber immediately bashed his NL-leading 47th homer of the season on a 79 mph curve ball. Alec Bohm then slapped a two-run double, capping a six-run inning for the Phillies.

But Schwarber wasn’t done. Facing Cox again in the fifth, he hammered his third homer of the game, giving him 48 on the year and putting Philadelphia up 15-3.

A THREE-HOME RUN NIGHT FOR KYLE SCHWARBER! pic.twitter.com/ybaZ7RLila — MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2025

After a three-game skid against the Mets, the Phillies were looking to make a statement against the Braves. And it appears the team has done so, with six homers and 15 runs after just five innings.