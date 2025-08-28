The Philadelphia Phillies just completed a three-game series against the New York Mets. Ultimately, they were swept in all three games.

All of which set against the backdrop of a fierce battle in the NL East. Now, the Phillies are set to take on the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series.

For MLB insider Jon Morosi, he sees this as a “statement game” not just for the team, but for starting pitcher Aaron Nola.

“This is one of those statement games for the Phillies and for Nola” he said.

"This is one of those statement games for the Phillies and for Nola."

Nola will get the green light to start on Thursday. This year, Nola has a 2-7 record and has 62 strikeouts with a 6.52 ERA.

Altogether, he has had a rough go off it this year. Earlier in the season, Nola was placed on the 15-day IL due to an ankle sprain.

In June, he sustained an injury to his rib cage.

After returning in mid-August, he continued struggling to get back to form. Nola is in his 11th season with the Phillies.

In 2024, he was drafted by the Phillies and has remained in Philadelphia ever since.

Then in 2023, Nola signed a seven year contract extension that keeps him with the Phillies until 2030.

Where do the Phillies stand?

At this point, the Phillies are in first place in the NL East. They are 76-57 and are up four games over the New York Mets.

Meanwhile, the Braves are 61-72 in the NL East. Ultimately, the Phillies can still contend for the divisional title and bounce back from the Mets sweep.

According to FanGraphs, the Phillies chances to win the division dipped from 91% to 75%.

From September 8-11, they will play the Mets again in a make or break series. Plus, they will play 17 of their final 29 games at home, which can work in their favor.

It ain't over till it's over for the Phills.