The Philadelphia Phillies are hoping to reclaim the division lead with a strong second half. However, the team’s rotation took a major hit this week when an MRI revealed Aaron Nola suffered an injury setback.

Nola sustained a stress fracture in his rib cage and the 11th-year veteran said the ailment is causing discomfort when “breathing heavy or throwing,” according to The Athletic’s Charlotte Varnes on X.

Nola was already on the injured list with a sprained right ankle that he picked up in his last start for the Phillies on May 14. He was placed on the 15-day IL, making him eligible to return by the end of May.

However, the former All-Star suffered an injury setback that kept him sidelined beyond the initial timeline for his activation. Now he’s dealing with a rib fracture that will keep him out even longer.

A new injury will delay Aaron Nola’s return to the Phillies’ rotation

Mar 29, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
More Phillies News
Philadelphia Phillies third base Alec Bohm (28) is congratulated after he scored a run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at BayCare Ballpark.
Phillies news: MLB Network drops intriguing Alec Bohm breakdownZachary Draves ·
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) forces out Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) at second base and throws to first to complete a double play on a ball hit by Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Citi Field.
MLB rumors: Mets, Phillies prepared for trade deadline showdownJoey Mistretta ·
Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) reacts to his stand up double RBI against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Daikin Park.
1 trade Philadelphia Phillies must avoid making before 2025 deadlineZachary Howell ·
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo (44) throws a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the sixth inning.
Phillies’ Jesús Luzardo bounces back from possible pitch-tipping with gem vs. CubsJosh Davis ·
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos (8) drives in a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park.
Phillies’ Nick Castellanos makes history with 231st consecutive startTroy Finnegan ·
Philadelphia Phillies centre fielder Brandon Marsh (16) hits into a fielders choice and gets on first base against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning at Rogers Centre.
Phillies’ Brandon Marsh exits vs. Cubs with elbow injuryAlex House ·

Nola has spent his entire career with the Phillies, debuting in 2015. He’s been a consistently reliable starter for the team with a career 3.78 ERA, 1.148 WHIP and 111 ERA+. At one point, Nola made six straight Opening Day starts for Philadelphia before Zach Wheeler supplanted him.

But Nola struggled in 2025 prior to getting hurt. He’s gone just 1-7 in nine starts this season and is sporting a career-high 6.16 ERA and 1.510 WHIP as well as a career-low ERA+ of 68. Nola reached a low point in his last start before landing on the IL. The 32-year-old hurler got lit up by the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing nine runs on 12 hits in 3.2 innings. The Phillies would lose the game 14-7.

Despite Nola’s rocky start to the season and subsequent injury-related absence, Philadelphia’s rotation has performed fairly well. Phillies starters lead the majors in strikeouts, quality starts and fWAR and they rank fifth in WPA. Still, the rotation is middle of the pack in ERA (10th), WHIP (15th) and batting average against (16th).

Overall the Phillies have struggled after a hot start. The team has lost 10 of the last 13 games, falling to 39-29 on the season as the New York Mets surpassed them in the NL East. New York has a 5.5 game lead over Philadelphia in the division entering play on Friday.