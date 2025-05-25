The Philadelphia Phillies are having a strong season, but things may change for them soon as one of their key players is dealing with an injury. Pitcher Aaron Nola has expressed having soreness in his sprained right ankle, and he did not throw a planned bullpen session because of it, according to ESPN.

Nola was placed on the 15-day injured list on May 16 because of his right ankle. He hasn't had the best season so far, and before going on IL, he had a game against the St. Louis Cardinals where he allowed 12 hits, nine runs, and three homers, which were career highs for him.

This season, Nola is 1-7 with a 6.16 ERA in nine starts. In his 11 seasons with the Phillies, Nola is 105-86 with a 3.78 ERA.

Nola injured his ankle while doing agility work in the outfield in Tampa. He mentioned that his ankle bothered him to the point that he was overcompensating everywhere else in his body.

“Obviously, I never want to go on the IL,” Nola said. “As a competitor, I'm here to pitch. I've pitched through stuff before and little things haven't affected me. I thought this was going to subside by now, but it hasn't really. It's frustrating.”

To make up for Nola's injury, the Phillies recalled right-hander Daniel Robert from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Robert was acquired from the Texas Rangers in a trade on April 30.

Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa was recently not in the lineup for Philadelphia's game against the Athletics on May 24 due to his left wrist discomfort.

The Phillies seem like they still have the team to be competitive this season, and if Nola can return to the form that he wants to, they'll be able to stay at the top of the NL East. As of now, the Philles will have to go to battle without one of their key players.