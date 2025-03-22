The Philadelphia Phillies boast a strong starting rotation in 2025 as new addition Jesus Luzardo is slotted in between staff ace Zack Wheeler and dependable veteran Aaron Nola. The team also has high hopes for a bounce back year from its fifth starter. However, Ranger Suarez’s sore back is jeopardizing his availability for the start of the season.

Suarez first felt discomfort in his back earlier this week. But the condition is improving. “It’s better than Monday… I felt a little pain in that area, but I’m better now,” he said, per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. Suarez is now hopeful he’ll be able to make his first start of the season.

The Phillies named Wheeler the Opening Day starter for the second straight year. Luzardo is scheduled behind him, followed by Nola, Christopher Sanchez and Suarez, who’s tentatively slated to take the mound on April 2 against the Colorado Rockies.

Ranger Suarez is hoping for a career year with the Phillies

If he needs extra rest, Wheeler will start on the 2nd and Suarez will get the ball on the third. However, there’s also a scenario in which Suarez opens the season on the injured list. If he’s placed on the 15-day IL he could be ready to pitch by April 8 if the stint is dated retroactively.

Suarez enjoyed a brilliant start to the 2024 season with the Phillies. He had a 10-2 record with a 1.83 ERA over the first three months. The performance earned him his first career All-Star selection. However, things fell apart for Suarez over the second half as his ERA jumped to 6.54 over his last 11 games of the season.

Suarez is hoping for a career year in 2025. He’s in the final year of his deal with the Phillies and is hoping to make a good impression as he enters free agency following the season. Although he’d prefer to stay in Philadelphia, it may not be possible considering the wealth of pitching the team has. And, hot prospect Andrew Painter is nearing his debut with the club.

If Suarez is unable to make his first start of the season, Taijuan Walker will take his place in the five-man rotation. Still, Suarez refuses to rule out a quick recovery.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson believes Suarez could still make his first scheduled start. “Theoretically, yeah… We’ll know a lot more tomorrow. We’ll just have to see. We want to make sure we’re careful with him,” Thomson said, via MLB.com.