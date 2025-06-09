The Philadelphia Phillies are currently in second place in the National League East with a 37-28 record. Philadelphia trails the 42-24 New York Mets in the division by 4.5 games as of this story's writing. Would promoting a top prospect to the big league level give the Phillies a significant boost as they hope to surpass the Mets?

Andrew Painter is the Phillies' No. 1 overall prospect and MLB's No. 6 overall prospect. The 22-year-old was a candidate to join the Phillies' rotation a couple of years ago but ended up suffering an elbow injury and ultimately underwent Tommy John surgery. However, the 6'7″ right-handed pitcher is back on the mound after missing 2023 and 2024 due to the injury/surgery.

Rumors have swirled about a potential Painter promotion over the past couple of months. It seems as if Painter could realistically earn the promotion soon.

“Andrew Painter’s progressions will become even more important as the Phillies continue to exhaust internal options before the July 31 trade deadline,” Matt Gelb of The Athletic wrote in a recent article. “Painter is expected to pitch twice this week at Triple-A Lehigh Valley — Tuesday and Sunday — meaning he will go on four days’ rest for the first time in his professional career. That is one of the final boxes the Phillies wanted the 22-year-old righty to check before coming to the majors.”

Is now the right time to promote Painter? He's certainly dealt with injury trouble in the past, and Painter is only 22 years old. There is an argument to be made for Painter staying in the minor leagues for now.

However, today we will argue against that narrative. It is unquestionably time for the Phillies to call Andrew Painter up to the MLB team.

It's Andrew Painter time in Philadelphia

The Phillies have been close to making a World Series run over the past few years. Philadelphia is looking to win its first Fall Classic since 2008. The 2025 team looks like it has a tremendous opportunity to get the job done. Yet, the Phillies haven't even been the best team in their division.

That could change with the Painter promotion.

Zack Wheeler is an ace and he will continue to lead the pitching staff. Cristopher Sanchez has pitched well for the most part. Ranger Suarez has been reliable in his seven starts. Young right-handed hurler Mick Abel has impressed across two outings. Aaron Nola, meanwhile, is currently injured.

Adding Painter to the rotation would instantly give Philadelphia a massive boost. Even once Nola returns, Painter could make an impact.

Painter has appeared in a total of nine games so far in the minor leagues in 2025. Five have come at the Triple-A level while the other four outings were made in Single-A. Overall, he's pitched to a 3.90 ERA while striking out 37 hitters across 32.1 innings of work.

The hard-throwing 22-year-old features impressive strikeout prowess. He is still developing overall command of his pitches, but Painter has only walked 12 hitters this season. It has become clear that he's ready for the next step.

Phillies' rotation outlook

Nola's injury return date remains uncertain. Once he returns, the Phillies could consider optioning Abel to the minor leagues or moving Luzardo to the bullpen. Of course, a trade could come to fruition as well with the deadline in July coming up soon.

The Phillies must do whatever it takes to ensure there will be an open spot in the rotation for Painter. He truly could make the difference between another playoff failure and a World Series championship. Painter features that kind of ceiling.

And throwing him in a rotation that already features a star such as Zack Wheeler would give Philadelphia one of the better pitching staffs in the sport.

As mentioned before, it's Andrew Painter time in Philadelphia.