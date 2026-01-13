The 2025 season ended in heartbreak for the Philadelphia Phillies. The NL East champions ran into the reigning world champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series and fell short in their pursuit of a World Series title. Now, heading into the 2026 season, the Phillies look to right that wrong. With star veterans like Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, and Bryce Harper set to lead the lineup once again, Philadelphia seems poised to make another postseason run. As Harper prepares for the upcoming season, he announced via Instagram that he was renewing his partnership with Under Armour.

“Never a doubt,” Harper posted on Tuesday morning. “After 15 years, I'm proud to continue my partnership with Under Armour. Together we've made history, and that doesn't stop now!”

While Harper confirmed that he was an apparel/footwear free agent just a few days ago, it's not surprising to see his longtime partnership with Under Armour continue. The star and apparel brand are synonymous, as the extension of their 15-year relationship showcases. With that important partnership now secured, Harper will continue his preparation for a key 2026 campaign. Can the Phillies get past the Dodgers and other NL contenders to return to their first Fall Classic since 2021?

Bryce Harper looks to lead Phillies to elusive World Series title in 2026

Harper aims to build on the effort made in 2025. In 132 games last season, the first baseman hit 27 home runs and knocked in 75 runs to go along with 12 stolen bases and a .261 batting average. Staying healthy will be key, as he's only surpassed the 150-game mark once in his tenure with the Phillies. Harper shared his thoughts on the renewal of his relationship with Under Armour. The apparel company shared his thoughts with ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta, who posted the take via X.

Here’s another quote from Bryce Harper I received from Under Armour: “Under Armour has been part of my baseball career and journey for 15 years, and that’s not changing. I am proud to continue partnering with Under Armour on the longest-running active signature series footwear in… https://t.co/2Z3aWdZtMS — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) January 13, 2026

“Under Armour has been part of my baseball career and journey for 15 years, and that’s not changing,” Harper stated after the news broke. “I am proud to continue partnering with Under Armour on the longest-running active signature series footwear in baseball history. I look forward to this next chapter as we continue to push the limits of what’s possible!”

Pushing the limits of what's possible is something Harper will need to do in 2026. Staying on the field will be paramount to not only his success, but the Phillies' as well. If the slugging first baseman can be a regular contributor alongside fellow stars like Schwarber and Turner, don't be surprised to see Philadelphia finally make its way back to the World Series next fall.