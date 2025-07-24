Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper continues to build to his legacy, having recently eclipsed the 350 home run mark in his career. Through 74 games this season, he's batting .271 with 75 hits, 14 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 46 runs scored. His transformation from a highly touted teenage phenom into a dependable franchise cornerstone was recently highlighted by former MLB third baseman Trevor Plouffe, who offered high praise for the Las Vegas native during an appearance on the popular Baseball Today podcast.

Chris Rose, co-host of the podcast, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and posted the moment he asked Plouffe if Harper receives the respect he truly deserves after consistently delivering on massive expectations

“Bryce Harper deserves all the credit in the world for living up to the hype.”

The quote from the nine-year MLB veteran wasn’t just admiration—it was a full acknowledgment of Harper’s role as the face of the Phillies, both on and off the field. Plouffe, who spent part of the 2018 season with the team before retiring, emphasized the slugger’s deep connection to the city of Philadelphia and his broader impact in the clubhouse and community.

“He’s been the guy since he was 12 years old,” Plouffe said. “Not only the career statistics and the results on the field, but he’s so good for any team he plays with. The fact that he’s always repping the Phillies, wants to be in the community, has his stuff with the Phanatic—he’s entrenched himself in that city.”

He went on to add that Harper’s value extends beyond the numbers and into the intangible areas that define a franchise player, especially one under a long-term deal.

Having now surpassed 350 home runs in his career, The Phillies slugger joins elite company in MLB history. While many superstars aim for short-term contracts to maximize earnings, Harper’s 13-year, $330 million commitment to the club has aged like fine wine. Compared to other superstar contracts expected to surpass half a billion dollars, Harper’s deal may represent one of the best value signings of his generation.

Plouffe also pointed out that Harper’s role goes beyond numbers. While his power at the plate continues to headline his contributions, his consistent presence in the dugout, willingness to take on leadership roles, and passion for the franchise add immeasurable value.

“Not every superstar wants to be out there doing the extracurricular stuff,” Plouffe said.

As the Phillies fight for playoff positioning with the trade deadline just a week away, Harper remains the heart of the organization. He’s not just the team’s top performer—he’s its cultural foundation. The milestone of surpassing 350 career home runs isn’t just a statistic, it’s a symbol of a player who has delivered for a city that expected everything. As of Thursday, Philadelphia sits just a half-game behind the division-leading New York Mets in the National League East with a 58-44 record. While the club is 5-5 in their last 10 and coming off a loss, Harper’s leadership remains crucial as the team looks to gain ground in a tightly contested division race.