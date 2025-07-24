Kyle Schwarber’s power has made headlines this season as the Philadelphia Phillies DH reached the 30 home run mark for the seventh time in his career. And his season-long power surge continued Wednesday with another homer against the Boston Red Sox. But Phillies star Bryce Harper one-upped his teammate as the duo launched back-to-back bombs.

Schwarber got the Phillies on the board in the first inning with a two-run homer off Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito that travelled 409 feet. Then Harper followed with his own blast on the very next pitch.

BRYCE SENDS NO. 350 TO THE SECOND DECK! pic.twitter.com/SrxdtwCTuM — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Harper demolished a 94 mph four-seamer from Giolito. The two-time MVP sent the middle-middle offering into the second deck at Citizens Bank Park for a 439-foot solo shot. It was Harper's 14th homer of the season and No. 350 of his career, per MLB.

Phillies’ star Bryce Harper heats up after slow start to season

Schwarber went deep for the 34th time this year on Wednesday. He has the fifth-most home runs in the majors and he’s third in the National League behind Shohei Ohtani and Eugenio Suarez. He reached 300 career homers earlier this season.

It’s been a remarkable run for the 11th-year veteran as he leads all Phillies hitters in home runs, RBI, runs scored and bWAR. And Schwarber made All-Star Game history, being named MVP without recording a hit in the contest. He helped the National League win three home runs during a tie-breaking swing-off. It was his third-career All-Star appearance.

Harper meanwhile has struggled a bit in 2025. The 14th-year veteran dealt with a wrist injury that sidelined him for 22 games. However, he’s been heating up after a slow start. Since returning from the IL on June 30, Harper is slashing .322/.429/678. He now has five home runs and nine doubles in the last 16 games.

After the duo gave the Phillies a comfortable lead early, the Red Sox battled back. Boston first baseman Romy Gonzalez hit a grand slam off Jesus Luzardo in the fifth, putting the Red Sox up 6-5.