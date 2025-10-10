The Philadelphia Phillies’ playoff heartbreak struck again, and this time, Bryce Harper’s comments added fuel to offseason speculation. After the Phillies’ 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS Thursday, Harper was asked about maanger Rob Thomson’s future with the organization. His response balanced loyalty with honesty — a reflection of the team’s uncertain path forward.

OnPattison, a popular Philadelphia sports page, took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account to share Harper’s comments after the series-ending defeat. In the clip, the Phillies star was asked whether Thomson was still the right person to lead the team moving forward.

“I love Topper, man. He’s done a great job for us. I don’t know what the future holds. I have no idea. I think that’s a Dom Dombrowski question. But obviously, we love Topper here. He’s been great for us. And I think that’s, like I said, that’s a Dombrowski question.”

Bryce Harper on Rob Thomson’s future to @TimKellySports pic.twitter.com/6za1IPOe8p — On Pattison (@OnPattison) October 10, 2025

The Phillies slugger made it clear that respect for Thomson remains strong, but decisions about the team’s future rest with president Dave Dombrowski. The 2025 season marked Thomson’s third straight postseason appearance as manager, yet another early exit has only added to the pressure from fans and media alike.

The Phillies NLDS exit followed a 96-win regular season that once again fell short of championship expectations. Despite strong campaigns from Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia’s offense struggled to produce in clutch moments, and bullpen miscues proved costly against the Dodgers.

While Harper avoided speculation about changes, his tone echoed the frustration of an aging roster running out of chances. Still, he emphasized unity, referring to Thomson as “Topper” — a nickname that speaks to the clubhouse trust the manager has earned.

As for what comes next, Dombrowski faces pivotal offseason decisions regarding both leadership and roster construction. Harper’s words captured the team’s reality — admiration for Thomson’s leadership, but acknowledgment that sentiment alone might not prevent organizational change.