The Philadelphia Phillies are off to a great start to the 2025 season. After taking a series against the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend, they are 7-2 and head to Atlanta for a series against the Braves. After they lost in the National League Division Series last year, many thought they would make some big changes. They did not, so Phillies star Bryce Harper knows they have to win the World Series this year. He told ESPN's Jesse Rogers that he knows changes could be coming this offseason.

“We don't know who is going to be here next year, so who knows — this might be the last chance for us to win with this group,” Harper said. “We have another great opportunity to do this. Just trying to win that last game.”

The Phillies have made the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, taking a step back in each year. They lost to the Astros in the World Series in 2022, the Diamondbacks in the NLCS in '23, and the Mets in the NLDS last year. The Dodgers own the National League, but this past weekend showed that the Phillies can hang with them. Is this the year that Philly can finally win their rings?

The Phillies have all of the pieces in place

While all of the attention this offseason went to the Dodgers, the Phillies quietly added some important pieces. They broke Mitch Keller out of Minnesota to help fill their outfield need. He's been okay so far, but should improve once the weather warms up in Philly. The more successful addition so far has been starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo.

The Phillies traded for Luzardo from the Miami Marlins during the offseason. In two starts so far, he has allowed only two earned runs in 12 innings. They are without Ranger Suarez and have seen Aaron Nola struggle so far, so Luzardo has been key to their excellent start.

The Phillies have two key unrestricted free agents after this season. JT Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber could both be headed out at the end of the season. Nick Castellanos has just one year left after 2025. Those three players would be significant losses from the roster if that is how they went about the offseason.

Harper won't be going anywhere, as he is signed through 2031. The Phillies have a great chance at winning the World Series but this could be their last dance.