Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper recently exited a game against the Atlanta Braves after getting hit by a pitch by Spencer Strider. Harper was diagnosed with a bruised elbow, as his X-ray results were negative. However, with the Phillies and Braves scheduled to play a doubleheader on Thursday, the Phillies star is reportedly not in the Game 1 lineup, according to Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

It remains to be seen if Harper will play in Game 2 on Thursday night. Although the injury does not seem to be too serious, the Phillies will understandably proceed with caution. There is no reason to rush Harper back and risk further injury. If Harper feels ready to go later on Thursday, though, there is a chance he could play in Game 2.

The 32-year-old has recorded a .267/.375/.450 slash line to go along with an .825 OPS across 240 plate appearances in 2025. Harper has also hit eight home runs and 13 doubles. Additionally, the veteran is on track for one of his best seasons on the base paths, as he has already stolen eight bases (Harper's career-high is 21 SB).

Harper's Phillies lead the National League West with a 35-19 record, a two-game advantage of the second place Mets. A bad doubleheader could lead to a tied division on Thursday. A great doubleheader could lead to a four-game lead in the division over the Mets. If the teams split the games, then nothing will change.

Either way, Bryce Harper is not in the lineup for Game 1. Fans will want to monitor updates for his Game 2 status. It also has yet to be revealed if Harper could be an option as a pinch-hitter off the bench in Game 1.

Game 1's First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM EST in Philadelphia. Game 2 is scheduled for 6:45 PM EST as the Phillies hope to sweep the doubleheader.