The Philadelphia Phillies continued their hot start by beating the Atlanta Braves 4-3 on Thursday to even the series. Bryce Harper and Trea Turner hit clutch home runs for the Phillies to snag the win and potentially steal the series. After the game, Harper spoke about the keys to his seventh-inning at-bat that tied the game. MLB Network's Jon Morosi caught up with him.

Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper joined @jonmorosi after tonight's #MLBNShowcase win to discuss coming through in big spots and going for the series win tomorrow!

“Just enjoy the moment either way, if it goes good or bad. Just grateful for the opportunity. Always be grateful, never take it for granted. Go up there, try to take your best swing. Have the best approach you can and hopefully good things will happen.”

With the Phillies down 2-1 in the top of the seventh, Harper came up with one out and one on. He smoked a Dylan Lee pitch over the wall to give Philadelphia the lead. Braves third baseman Austin Riley rallied back in the next half-inning, tying the game on a solo shot. But Turner got the last laugh.

Bryce Harper rocket for the lead! 🚀

Trea Turner's contract has been a highly debated topic among Phillies fans. The shortstop has not been excellent since joining the team and has suffered from serious swoons. His home run was his first of the season, potentially pointing toward a better season.

The Phillies are off to a hot start

This win was the Phillies' eighth of the season, keeping their spot at the top of the NL East standings. Meanwhile, the Braves are 2-9 and stuck in the basement of the division. There is a long way to go, but the start of the season can dictate a lot come playoff time. These homers were the start of stealing the series from the Braves and could send them to a solid season.

The Phillies won the division with 95 wins last year but lost to the New York Mets in the NLDS. They added around the edges in the offseason, with Max Kepler and Jesus Luzardo, but that was nothing compared to New York. The Braves were always going to be tough to beat, but Juan Soto going to Queen made the NL East one of the toughest divisions in the league.

After they finish their series with the Braves on Thursday, the Phillies head to St Louis to play the Cardinals. They should take care of a team that has fallen off after their Opening Weekend sweep. Harper and Turner will look to lead the team past Atlanta on Thursday.