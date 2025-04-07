The Philadelphia Phillies competed in the World Series in 2022 and were one win away from reaching another the next year, and yet, one can argue they have plenty to prove this season. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski assembled this roster to win a title. Following a surprise collapse in 2023 and an early exit in last year's playoffs, this franchise is under pressure to complete the mission.

Upholding a championship standard is exceedingly taxing at this time, as the Los Angeles Dodgers attempt to build an indestructible empire. The Fightin' Phils are not frightened, however. They boast their own profusion of talent and could beat any ballclub on a given night. And that is exactly what happened in their last series.

Philadelphia won two out of three games versus the previously undefeated Dodgers, seizing the rubber match by a score of 8-7 on Sunday afternoon. Manager Rob Thomson's squad overcame an uneven outing from starting pitcher Christopher Sanchez, pounded Tyler Glasnow (Nick Castellanos belted a third-inning grand slam) and embodied remarkable toughness.

Franchise cornerstone and leader Bryce Harper jump-started a seventh-inning rally with a lead-off double. Bryson Stott brought him home with an RBI single to tie the game, and offseason signing Max Kepler scored the game-winning run on a fielder's choice. Orion Kerkering, Matt Strahm and Jose Alvarado provided clutch relief work en route to this Citizen Bank Park triumph.

Why this series win matters a great deal to Phillies

One is not going to pop the champagne nine games into the season, but Harper acknowledges the importance of besting the defending champs and MLB's resident colossus.

“Knowing we match up pretty well against them, it's huge for us,” the two-time MVP said after a two-hit showing, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Corey Seidman. “Got a great group of guys in here.”

The Phillies sit atop the National League East with a 7-2 record, running with momentum after humbling Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers (9-2). October redemption cannot come in April, but the needed confidence to obtain it certainly can.