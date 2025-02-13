The Philadelphia Phillies are currently preparing for spring training, looking to embark on another season filled with immense expectations following last year's run to the number one seed. The Phillies are currently navigating some injury concerns as well as integrating new pieces acquired this offseason, and as of late, the city's attention has been on a different sport: football.

On Sunday evening, the Eagles won the franchise's second ever Super Bowl in New Orleans in dominant fashion vs the Kansas City Chiefs, prompting an epic celebration on the streets of Philadelphia that raged on throughout the night.

One person who had a unique way of celebrating the Super Bowl win was none than Phillies star Bryce Harper, who took to TikTok to share his very own recipe for Philly cheesesteaks to commemorate the occasion, per Luke Arcaini on X.

In the three minute long video, Harper can be seen watching along as the game unfolded (the Eagles were already in control by the time he started cooking) as well as sharing his recipe for the iconic Philly street food.

Can the Phillies be like the Eagles?

Last year, the Phillies cruised to a dominant regular season, snapping the Atlanta Braves' streak of consecutive NL East divisional titles and winning it themselves.

However, none of that mattered once the postseason got underway, as the Phillies ended up losing a wild series to the New York Mets, another NL East team, that ultimately kept them short of their championship goal for a third straight season despite immense expectations.

The Mets would go on to lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the following round, making some wonder how close the Phillies ever truly were to competing for their ultimate goal.

This season, the Phillies would figure to have as good a chance as anyone not named the Dodgers–who improved dramatically this offseason despite their World Series championship win–to contend in the NL, although many experts predict the Braves to bounce back to their throne in the NL East after a down year in 2024.

In any case, the Phillies' season is set to get underway in late March.