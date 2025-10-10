Game 4 of the Philadelphia Phillies-Los Angeles Dodgers NLDS saw a pitcher's duel between starters Cristopher Sanchez and Tyler Glasnow. Sanchez even joined Curt Schilling and Jim Kaat in Phillies postseason history, according to Sarah Langs.

“This is the third time in Phillies postseason history they’ve held their opponent scoreless through six innings in a game facing elimination, joining: 1993 WS G5, Curt Schilling 1976 NLCS G3, Jim Kaat,” Langs wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The game was scoreless through six innings. Glasnow was removed after the 6th and Emmet Sheehan surrendered a run in the 7th, giving Philadelphia a lead. Sanchez returned for the bottom of the 7th and recorded an out while also surrendering a hit and a walk. He was ultimately removed after 6.1 innings of work.

The Phillies' bullpen was unable to come through and shut the door on the Dodgers' lineup, though. Mookie Betts later drew a bases loaded walk against Jhoan Duran — bringing home a run that belonged to Sanchez. Duran then struck Teoscar Hernandez out to end the inning, though.

The Phillies and Dodgers are tied 1-1 as of this story's writing.

It's safe to say Sanchez's outing was clutch. The Dodgers lead the Phillies 2-1 in the series at the moment. Philadelphia will be eliminated from the postseason with another loss in the series. The Phillies continue to fight despite the circumstances, however.

Sanchez enjoyed a tremendous 2025 regular season. He was quietly one of the best pitchers in the big leagues, recording a stellar 2.50 ERA to go along with 212 strikeouts. Sanchez will surely earn strong National League Cy Young consideration.

His performance carried into Game 4. The Phillies needed a big start and that is exactly what he gave his team.